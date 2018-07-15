× Woman airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a rough surf off the North Carolina coast

DUCK, N.C. — A woman was airlifted to a hospital in Virginia after being rescued from a rough surf off the coast of North Carolina.

WTKR reported that the woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by helicopter after rescued in Duck, N.C. on Saturday.

The condition of the woman is unknown, but she was unresponsive when units pulled her from the shore, according to authorities. Officials have not released her name.

There were other victims that were affected by the rough surf, but they did not require medical attention.

Public Safety officials want beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard and to ask surf rescue personnel about ocean conditions near them.