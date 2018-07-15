Three police officers shot at two different Kansas City locations, suspect found dead after shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three police officers who were shot in Kansas City are expected to survive after a shootout, but the suspect has died.

WDAF reported that two of the officers were shot when they encountered the suspect with a rifle at a motel early Sunday afternoon.

The suspect then left and another standoff started, which resulted in the third officer being shot and injured.

Police later found the suspect dead inside a home. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Authorities said the suspect was being watched as a possible suspect in the recent killing of a University of Missouri–Kansas City student.