× Ruby Tuesday in Clemmons temporarily shut down after fire, hopes to reopen tomorrow

CLEMMONS, N.C. – A local restaurant will not be serving dinner tonight after a fire broke out on Saturday.

The Ruby Tuesday at 6412 Sessions Court in Clemmons has been temporarily shut down after a fire broke out just before 6 p.m. last night.

Firefighters said the fire started in one of the walls inside the restaurant. Nobody was hospitalized.

A manager told FOX8 that she hopes to have the business back up and running by Monday.