Race car does a barrel roll at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night and it is caught on camera

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A race car did a barrel roll at Bowman Gray Stadium Saturday night and it was all caught on camera.

The incident happened after the checkered flag in the Stadium Stock race as drivers were headed back to the pits at a reduced speed.

It started when the driver of the #1 car, Grayson Keaton, and the #24 car, A.J. Sanders, were beside each other on the cool down lap and seemed to be expressing displeasure with each other about events in the race.

Sanders in the #24 sped forward and into the front tire area of Keaton's car, launching Sanders' into a quick flip and back onto its wheels. Sanders wasn’t hurt in the wreck.