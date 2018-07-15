× Police say they accidentally ran over a fleeing suspect with a bulldozer during marijuana bust

BERKS COUNTY, Penn. — Police in Pennsylvania accidentally ran over a man with a bulldozer during a marijuana bust.

USA Today reported that Gregory Longenecker, 51, of Reading, Penn., was found dead underneath a bulldozer that authorities used to look for him in “thick underbrush” on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police were conducting a marijuana bust on state game lands in Berks County, Pennsylvania at 10 a.m. Monday. Ten marijuana plants were found at the scene.

Officials said one man was taken into custody, while another man, Longenecker, ran off.

State police used a helicopter and the bulldozer to look for him. The helicopter reportedly spotted him, lost him and communicated him location to the bulldozer.

Longenecker’s body was found “under the rear of the bulldozer.” He died from traumatic injuries. His death has been called accidental.

The death has been widely criticized by marijuana activists. Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said it was an “awful event that could have and should have been prevented.”