Here’s a new way to help Tyler Bova, the Archdale teenager in the hospital after crash that killed the rest of his family

TRINITY, N.C. – There’s another way to help Tyler Bova, the Archdale teenager who remains in the hospital after a crash last month that killed the rest of his family.

The Trinity High School football team has been selected as one of eight schools in the country to participate in the cause game jersey challenge.

The team wants to win so they can dedicate a jersey to Tyler.

The Bova family was on a road trip across the country when they crashed in Utah. Tyler’s mother, father and brother all died. Tyler has been in the hospital ever since.

If you would like to vote, you can get on Facebook and search for the group Addix. Voting starts at 7 p.m. Sunday and runs through July 19.

Last night’s benefit dinner for Tyler in High Point raised about $16,000, all of which will be going to him.