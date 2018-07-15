× Diesel fuel put in regular-grade gas tanks at Sam’s Club, Costco locations in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Costco and several Sam’s Club gas stations in Virginia have experienced issues with the diesel being placed in certain regular-grade pumps.

WTKR reported that the issue means that people who thought they were putting regular gasoline in their vehicles instead got diesel fuel.

A spokeswoman for Sam’s Club confirmed three of their gas stations were impacted by the diesel mix-up, including two in Chesapeake and one in Virginia Beach.

Sam’s Club learned of the issue Friday morning and shut down the pumps to purge and clean the tanks.

Anyone who fueled up at the Sam’s Club locations can return to the store and speak with the manager to file a claim.

A manager of the Costco store in Norfolk also confirmed that they experienced similar issues with diesel fuel in a regular fuel pump or pumps.

No further information has been released by that store.