Councilwoman allegedly bites corrections officer's thumb hard enough to break it during fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local lawmaker in Kansas has been arrested after authorities said she bit a corrections officer’s thumb so hard, she broke a bone.

KSHB reported that 48-year-old Huron City Councilwoman Carol Fowler was taken into custody June 29 after failing to appear for a warrant.

Police allegedly had to use stun guns because she was fighting back by kicking and scratching.

The suspect allegedly refused to follow the booking process instructions and bit an officer’s thumb when jail staff tried to remove her jewelry and personal items.

Fowler faces three felony charges including battery on a law enforcement officer. She was still listed as a council member on the county’s website as of Sunday afternoon.