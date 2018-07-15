A copperhead snake bit her 2-year-old daughter. Then they found 17 more on their property

KELLYVILLE, Okla. – A family in Oklahoma killed 17 copperheads on their property after one of the snakes bit their 2-year-old daughter.

KOKI reported that Jillian Roth’s daughter Finley was recently bitten on in the family’s yard in Kellyville.

Finley was in the grass when a snake bit her, causing her foot to swell up and resulting in her being rushed to the hospital.

“When we get out of here, I’m going … hunting … and it’s ON!” Finley’s mom, posted to Facebook.

Finley’s family said they killed seven more snakes in less than two hours just a few days after she was bitten.

Roth said most the snakes were near where her daughter got hurt. The family said they have killed 17 in total since the initial bite.

Copperheads are venomous, but generally not aggressive and their bites are rarely fatal.

About 7,000 to 8,000 people per year in the U.S. are bitten by venomous snakes and about five of those people die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.