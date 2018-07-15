× 6-month-old baby girl dies after police say she was left in a hot car for more than 2 hours

MEDINA, Ohio — A 6-month-old baby in Ohio died after police said she was left inside a car as temperatures soared to 90 degrees on Saturday.

WJW reported that the City of Medina Safety Forces responded to an unresponsive child in a car at about 2:15 p.m.

The child was taken to Medina Hospital, where efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to a press release from Medina police.

The baby was left in the car for two-and-half hours, according to Lt. Dave Birckbichler with Medina police.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson said his office is waiting for results from the coroner’s office, which could take several weeks.