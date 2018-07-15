× 1 person taken to the hospital after crews respond to reported shooting at Cook Out drive-thru in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a reported shooting early Sunday morning at a Cook Out drive-thru in Winston-Salem.

Multiple officers and emergency workers were called to the restaurant at 3103 Peters Creek Parkway at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities have not released the name or condition of the victim, any suspect information or what led to the shooting.

The Peters Creek Parkway location is open until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.