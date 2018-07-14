× Woman sentenced to 40 years for trying to sell 2-year-old girl to undercover detective for sex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A woman in Texas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for trying to sell a toddler for sex.

The Star-Telegram reported that Sarah Peters, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to arranging the sale of the toddler for sex for $1,200.

Peters drove the child about 40 miles from Houston to Conroe, Texas in February to sell the child for sex to a man she met online, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon.

The man happened to be an undercover detective.

“The events of this case are hard to believe,” prosecutor Tyler Dunman said in a press release. “Our citizens must realize that this type of activity happens in our community.”

Peters will be eligible for parole in 2038, according to the paper.