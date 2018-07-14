Woman charged with stalking and harassing her former college professor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. – Police have arrested a woman in Pennsylvania accused of stalking her former college professor.

WNEP reported that Tabitha Golembeski, 23, of Swoyersville, is charged with stalking and harassment after allegedly a stalking a professor at East Stroudsburg University.

Golembeski has a history of psychiatric problems and began stalking the unnamed professor in December of 2016 with letters, inappropriate photos, phone calls, emails and more, until just last month, according to court papers.

Detectives said Golembeski kissed the man, offered to meet him for sex and later, sent Facebook messages to his daughter-in-law and then a letter to his wife.

The professor told police he became fearful Golembeski would learn where he lives and come to his home, threatening him and his family.

East Stroudsburg Univeristy officials first banned her from contacting the man and later told her she could not return to campus.