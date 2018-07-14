Police looking for man accused of robbing AutoZone in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of walking into an AutoZone store in Burlington and forcing the clerk to give him cash.

Officers were called to 510 N. Church St. at about 10 p.m. Friday where police said the suspect forcibly stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen walking toward Ireland Street. Nobody was hurt.

Police have released an image of the suspect. He has been described as a black man standing about 5’10” and weighing about 300 pounds with a black mustache. He was wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and a dark hat and was in his mid-30s or 40s, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.