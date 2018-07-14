Officials close a beach after 2 people are bitten by sharks within a few minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A beach in Florida was temporarily closed on Friday after two people suffered shark bites just minutes apart.

WJXT reported that Fernandina Beach near Jacksonville reopened Saturday morning after authorities ordered everyone out of the water the day before.

A 30-year-old man on a surf board was bitten at about 3:30 p.m. Friday while in about two feet of water.

He had several lacerations and puncture wounds on his right foot, which required stitches.

Minutes later, a 17-year-old was bitten in shallow water about a mile away, according to authorities.

Fernandina Beach Fire Department ordered people out of the water due to potential dangerous marine life.

It remains uncertain if it was the same shark. Neither injury was life-threatening.

The man surfing said he believes the shark that bit him was either a nurse shark or a black tip shark. He said it was 4 to 5 feet long.

The teenager said he did not see the shark that bit him.