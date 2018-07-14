× Nearly 40 animals seized from home in ‘deplorable’ condition

PITTSFIELD, Wis. – Nearly 40 animals were seized from a Wisconsin home in “deplorable” condition, according to authorities.

WTMJ reported that the Wisconsin Humane Society staff was called to the home by animal control on July 5 after it was condemned by the health department.

Officials found floors covered in garbage and feces, with no access to food or water for the dozens of animals inside.

Dogs were reportedly infested with fleas and were suffering from “various infections, malnutrition, and other medical issues.”

Some were limping or missing limbs and many were trembling with fear, according to the TV station.

The animals rescued included 31 dogs, one snake, a cat, a bearded dragon, a guinea pig, a rooster, a mouse and a quail.