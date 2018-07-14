× NC woman accused of driving truck with puppy tied to it until the dog died

SELMA, N.C. – A North Carolina woman is accused of dragging a dog to death by tying its leash to a truck and driving.

WRAL reported that Gloria Mitchell, 45, faces charges of animal cruelty, driving while impaired and communicating threats to police and emergency workers.

The suspect allegedly tied the dog’s leash to the front of a truck on July 5 and drove around a Knights Inn motel parking lot in Selma.

Police said she had alcohol, methadone and marijuana in her system and was reported to be “very belligerent and hostile.”

Mitchell had a blood-alcohol level of .347, which is more than four times the legal driving limit of .08, according to the police report obtained by WNCN.

Witnesses tried to stop the suspect, but she managed to run the truck into two U-Haul trucks, according to WRAL.

Mitchell was jailed in Johnston County and has court planned for later this month.