Mother charged after baby allegedly dies from drinking her drug-induced breast milk

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. – A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after authorities said her baby died from ingesting drug-laced breast milk.

WPVI reported that Samantha Jones, 30, of New Britain Township, was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the death of her 11-week-old son.

The suspect reportedly told investigators she was taking prescription methadone because of an addiction to painkillers when her child died in April.

The district attorney said the victim died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine transmitted through her breast milk.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in early April.

The suspect has been jailed under a $3 million bail.