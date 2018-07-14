× Jaguar escapes habitat at zoo and kills 6 animals

NEW ORLEANS — A jaguar escaped from its habitat at a zoo in New Orleans and killed six animals.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that a male jaguar at the Audubon Zoo escaped shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday and killed four alpaca, one emu and one fox.

The zoo is closed Saturday and will reopen Sunday, according to the paper. No people were hurt.

Jaguars at the zoo are kept in a glass-fronted exhibit within “Jaguar Jungle,” which houses other animals including the alpaca enclosure.

“The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss,” a news release from the zoo says. “Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family.”

The jaguar has been captured and sedated, according to WDSU. The zoo said it plans to investigate how the escape happened.