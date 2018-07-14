× Hundreds of community members gather to raise money for Archdale teenager hurt in crash that killed the rest of his family

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Community members gathered Saturday to raise money for an Archdale teenager who was hurt in a crash that killed the rest of his family.

Tyler Bova is still in the hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash last month in Utah.

The Bova family was on a road trip across the country when they crashed. Tyler’s mother, father and brother all died. Tyler has been in the hospital ever since.

A benefit dinner was held for him at Fairfield United Methodist Church on Highway 62 in High Point. All the donations went directly to Tyler.

More than 400 people were at the event when it started on Saturday afternoon.

You can follow Tyler’s progress here.