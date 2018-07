× Crews on scene after man gets stuck underneath lawn mower in Randolph County

TRINITY, N.C. – Emergency crews are on the scene after a man got stuck underneath a lawn mower in Randolph County.

Fire and emergency responders were called to the area of Jerry Street and Summershade Drive in Trinity at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

The name and condition of the victim has not been released.

FOX8 is working on getting more information as it becomes available.