Crab fishers rescue a starving arctic fox stranded on an iceberg and revive him with Vienna sausages

LABRADOR, Canada – A starving arctic fox stranded on an iceberg was rescued by Canadian crab fishers and revived with Vienna sausages.

People Magazine reported that crew spotted the small fox starving and freezing about four miles from land.

“He’s a wild animal and we didn’t know how he’d react,” said crab fishermen Mallory Harrigan. “but we knew we were his only chance for survival.”

The fox was scared at first and curled into a ball where he refused to eat for a while, according to the crew.

The people onboard were eventually able to get the fox onto a makeshift bed where he fell asleep.

“We were able to feed and water him,” said Harrigan. “We gave him a tin of Vienna sausages and a bowl of water.”

Harrigan said the fox now lives on a small island in the harbor which was formerly used for sled dogs.