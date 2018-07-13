× Woman catches masked man gazing through window with knife

PALMYRA, Pa. — In a scene the victim described as “like a scene out of a horror film,” a Pennsylvania woman caught a man with a knife staring at her through the window of her home, according to WPMT.

Audrey Moser first noticed the masked man when he tapped on her front window.

“It was terrifying,” she said to WPMT.

Then, an hour later, Moser was in her kitchen, facing the back window.

“I heard breathing and I looked slowly up and he’s just standing right there at the window just holding a knife and smiling and I was like oh!” Moser said to WPMT.

She said he smiled in a weird and creepy way.

Moser described the culprit as a 6-foot tall man with a neck tattoo wearing all black and a ski mask.

Moser’s neighborhood in Palmyra remain shaken with their guiard up as police continue looking for masked man.

“Whoever this person is, whether they meant to do it as a joke or something, it’s not funny, it really isn’t,” she told WPMT.

Palmyra Borough Police Department asks anyone with information to cal the department at 717-838-8189.