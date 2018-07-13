Tyler Bova benefit draws large community support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Crowds of people filled Griffin Farm for the Tyler Bova benefit.

The community is rallying behind Tyler as he continues to recover in Utah.

“We love them and we miss our friends and we wish Tyler the very best,” said Amy Walker, a close family friend.

People from across the community chowed down, competed in a corn hole tournament and purchased raffle tickets to raise money for Tyler.

Close friends hope the momentum behind “Built Tyler Tough” never slows down.

“Even though everyone’s following him on social media, there’s almost 7,000 followers, I think you know when he gets home he’s going to need those 7,000 people loving on him for the next 20 or 30 something years,” said David Parrish, a close family friend.

Eager for him to come back home, those who consider him family are confident in his recovery.

“As all this carries out that he’s going to be strong and I’ve said to all these ladies, all my friends, we are going to watch him turn into an incredible young man,” Walker said.

You can follow Tyler’s progress here.