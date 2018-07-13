× Two arrested in Reidsville drug bust

REIDSVILLE, N.C — Two people were arrested Thursday with 8.1 grams of heroin, 1.8 grams of cocaine and 491.6 grams, or about one pound, of marijuana.

In a joint operation between the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Reidsville Police Department, officials arrested Larry Jermaine Moore Jr., 23, and Tyreisha Alexis Carter, 24, both of Reidsville.

Carter, jailed under a $100,000 secured bond, is charged with trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and cocaine.

Moore, jailed under a $200,000 secured bond, faces the same charges as well as maintaining a dwelling for the sale/deliver of controlled substance.

Police obtained a search warrant for 203 Lytle Street in a narcotics investigation. There, they seized the heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an unspecified amount of US currency.