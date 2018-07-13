Travel experts see increase in ‘ego travel’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The young professionals of today may have taken their historical vacations to Gettysburg or the Washington in their youth.

But, as adults, it’s all about how spectacular their vacation pictures look on Facebook and Instagram.

Call it “ego travel.”

“I do think it's a thing,” said Chuck Joyce, the president of A Way to Go Travel Agency in Greensboro. “We do 700 honeymoons a year, so that's kind of our specialty. You definitely can tell when people want to do something different. So, I think we started seeing that, little by little and now, with Instagram and Facebook, it's more and more.”

It’s not that they aren’t expanding their minds by travelling.

“Travel, it opens up your mind, it changes your perspective,” says Lisa Mathis, a leisure and travel advisor at A Way to Go.

But if it doesn’t have some impressive backdrop to make a selfie in front of, it’s going to be hard to make the cut with this crowd.

“It's a fine line between ego travel where it's all about trying to outdo somebody else, or 'I’m looking for something different,'” Joyce said. “It just goes back to that personality.”

See some great ego travel selfie shots in this edition of the Buckley Report.