Salisbury hostage situation ended; police shoot armed robbery suspect

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury police ended a Thursday night hostage situation at a Harris Teeter with a single shot, according to a news release.

Around 11:30 p.m., a man took several employees and one customer hostage in an armed robbery at the Harris Teeter on W. Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

As police attempted negotiations, the suspect threatened one of the hostages.

In response, a Salisbury police officer discharged one shot from his rifle, hitting the suspect. Police then entered the grocery store, freeing the hostages while an officer and EMS provided first aid to the suspect, police reported.

Police said the suspect had a handgun.

No hostages or officers were injured. The suspect was transported by helicopter to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police plan to release the name of the suspect and the officer involved at a later time.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-related shooting.

According to WSOC, Harris Teeter released a statement Friday morning which states, “We are relieved and grateful that all of our valued associates and one customer involved at the Salisbury Harris Teeter are safe and unharmed. Our associates remained calm and courageous through the ordeal, aiding law enforcement’s response. The entire Harris Teeter family thanks the Salisbury Police, Rowan EMS and other safety personnel for their speedy response to ensure our safety.”

The statement adds that the grocer provided support teams to those involved and plans to assist law enforcement in the investigation.

