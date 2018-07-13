× Reidsville man arrested four weeks after manhunt began

Reidsville, N.C. — Four weeks after the search began, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspected robber was arrested Friday.

Michael Lee Stubblefield, 33, of Reidsville faces felony charges of common law robbery, breaking and entering and fleeing to elude arrest from the RCSO and Reidsville Police Department, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office placed Stubblefield in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Authorities said on June 15 that he was a person of interest in a possible assault that occurred on N.C.14 in Rockingham County outside the city limits of Reidsville.

Stubblefield also had a number of outstanding arrest warrants from the Reidsville Police Department, including felony breaking and entering with intent to injure, common law robbery, simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, injury to property, and assault on a female.