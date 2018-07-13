× Police charge multiple people in connection to crime ring in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington have arrested multiple people and are looking for more in connection to an alleged crime ring involving fraud, drug trafficking, extortion and other crimes.

Police started investigating the alleged criminal activity of David Wendale Williams, 33, of Burlington, in January, according to a police press release.

Police said Williams was leading a criminal organization in Burlington that committed various felonious crimes.

The alleged crimes included fraud, drug trafficking, illegal firearm sales, extortion, residential breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, larceny of motor vehicles, extortion and violent crimes involving firearms.

Various drugs, firearms and vehicles were seized, according to Burlington police.

The following people were charged as a result of the investigation:

David Wendale Williams was jailed under a $1 million bond for 31 felony charges.

Tracy Deangelo Compton, 40, was arrested was jailed on a $185,000 bond for four felony charges.

Mario Lynndale Williams, 21, of Burlington, was already in custody at the Alamance County Detention Center and was served with additional charges. He received a $200,000 bond for three felony charges.

Khalid Gwynn, 21, of Burlington, was already in custody at the Alamance County Detention Center and was served with additional charges. Gwynn received a $50,000 bond received for one felony charge.

Debra Regina Gillom, 56, of Burlington, was jailed under a $300,000 bond for 13 felony charges.

The following people are currently wanted in relation to this investigation

Sherie Marie Thompson, 33, of Burlington

Laquashia Haynes, 28, of Burlington

Nathaniel Gary, 64, of Burlington

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336)229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336)229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.