Pedestrian dies after being hit by North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – A pedestrian died after being hit by a North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle Thursday in Wilkes County, according to officials.

It happened on N.C. 18 and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The name of the victim and details about the crash have not been released.

The trooper involved has been identified as J. L. Millsaps, an 11-month veteran, assigned to Troop F, District 2, Wilkes County.

Trooper Millsaps has been placed on administrative duty pending the ongoing SBI investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation in conjunction with the internal State Highway Patrol investigation which is standard procedure.