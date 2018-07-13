× Man tried to burn down condo over Jewish neighbors, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police say they arrested a man who threatened to burn down his condo building because he was angry with his Jewish neighbors, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walter Stolper, 72, of Miami Beach, is charged with attempted murder.

Officers came to the condo Thursday afternoon when they received reports that Stolper threatened to burn the building down. The police report obtained by the Sun Sentinel said Stopler wanted to “kill all Jews.”

Officers found Stolper in the building’s parking garage moving gas container from a shopping cart. Police said he had already poured several containers of gas down the building’s trash chute from the 15th floor.

Police also found a storage room with several more containers of gas, sulfur powder and potassium nitrate.

Stolper told police, “I bought the gas to make a small BBQ.”