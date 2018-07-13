× Man stabbed in road rage incident on North Carolina-Virginia state line

MOYOCK, N.C. — One person was stabbed after a roadway altercation near the North Carolina-Virginia state line on Tuesday, according to WTKR.

Currituck County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash and stabbing in the North Point neighborhood in Moyock shortly before 2 p.m.

After an incident on Caratoke Highway , a van and a white truck pulled into a Border Station near the state line, police said according to WAVY.

A verbal altercation ensured. After, the van drove away from the parking lot into the North Point neighborhood.

The white truck and a black truck, which was not involved in the traffic incident, followed the van, WTKR reported. The stabbing took place during an altercation on a neighborhood street.

The victim, Brandon Lee, was stabbed six times, WAVY reported. He was then rushed to the hospital and should be OK.

Officials are still investigating.