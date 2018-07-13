Len Chappell, legendary Wake Forest University basketball player, dies at 77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Len Chappell, the legendary Wake Forest University basketball player who became the school’s first consensus All-American, died Thursday at age 77, according to the school.

We are saddened that one of the greatest Demon Deacons, Len Chappell ('62) has passed away. Rest in Peace No. 50. INFO: https://t.co/UNMHe3dP0i pic.twitter.com/Eh7DCa2yY1 — Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) July 13, 2018

He was named ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year in 1961 and 1962 and was the ACC tournament’s all-time leading scorer until being surpassed in 2006 by Duke University’s J. J. Redick.

Chappell was honored as of the of 50 greatest players in Atlantic Coast Conference history in 2002 by being named to the ACC 50th Anniversary men’s basketball team.

After college, he spent nine years in the NBA playing for various teams including the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cincinnati Royals, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Atlanta Hawks.

Chappell was named an NBA All-Star in 1964.