High Point man repeatedly shot on Friday morning

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A midnight shooting left a High Point man with multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning.

Officers were at the 300 block of Brentwood St. at 12:34 a.m. when shots rang out, according to a news release.

Police surveyed the area and found a 28-year-old man in a black sedan near the East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Meredith Street intersection with gunshot wounds to his arms and body.

Officers rendered aid until High Point Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and took the victim to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation found that the shooting took place inside the parking lot of the Brentwood Crossing Apartment Complex, police reported.

The victim was shot in the complex and drove himself to the intersection where police found him.

The High Point Police Department Crime Lab collected evidence including about 14 shell casings.

High Point police have not made any arrests and believe the victim was specifically targeted.

Police ask anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.