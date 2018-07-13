× Greensboro native John Isner eliminated in Wimbledon semifinals

LONDON — Greensboro native John Isner was eliminated in the Wimbledon semifinals Friday.

Isner played in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal match Wednesday, beating Canada’s Milos Raonic.

He faced his friend and old college foe Kevin Anderson in the semifinals Friday, where he lost in a game that lasted more than six hours.

Isner is 33 years old now, a veteran on the ATP Tour. But once upon a time he starred at Page High and became an NCAA All-American player at Georgia.