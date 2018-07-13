× Dog owner warns others of saltwater poisoning after beloved pet dies following visit to the beach

TAMPA, Fla. – A heartbroken dog owner is warning others of the dangers of saltwater poisoning after losing his beloved pet.

WFLA reported that 29-year-old Chris Taylor is mourning the loss of his Labrador Retriever named O.G., who died after a recent trip to the Honeymoon Island dog beach.

“He always wanted to be doing what I was doing,” Taylor told the TV station. “He’s my family. he’s just so goofy and just always excited to see me when I came through the door.”

The problems started after Taylor and O.G. returned home after spending hours at the beach.

The dog started vomiting and having diarrhea and became critical a few days later. Taylor took O.G. to the vet, where the dog died.

Saltwater can be highly toxic to animals and when dogs ingest large amounts of it, it can cause life-threatening conditions, according to veterinarians.

People who take their dogs to the beach should limit the trip to two hours, taking breaks every thirty minutes with plenty of fresh water, according to Dr. Katy Meyer from Tampa Bay Emergency Veterinary Services.