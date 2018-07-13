× ‘Do not eat this cereal’: CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Kellogg’s cereal Honey Smacks has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.

The CDC warned customers, saying “Do not eat this cereal.”

Regardless of the expiration date, the CDC says you should throw away the cereal or return it to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.