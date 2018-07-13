Deputy injured during encounter with suspect in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Randolph County deputy was hurt in an encounter with a suspect Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened on Crestwick Road near Ramseur around 2 p.m.

Authorities said a deputy responding to a call at a business encountered a suspect.

The deputy was injured in the encounter and taken to the hospital.

The extent of the deputy's injuries has not been released.

The suspect is in custody.

FOX8 is working to get more details on this developing story.