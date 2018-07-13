× Man charged with DWI after 3-car crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police investigation into a three-car collision ended with a driving while intoxicated arrest.

At 9:47 p.m. on Thursday, Burlington police and fire officials, as well as Alamance County EMS, responded to a report of a three-car collision at the intersection of US 70/N. Fisher Street and Rauhut Street in Burlington, according to a news release.

Upon arriving, emergency personnel found a 1998 Honda CRV on fire. The driver, Joseph Carlton Foster, 26, of Mebane had safely escaped the vehicle.

Investigation found that Foster was driving west on US 70 in the middle lane heading toward the Rauhut Street intersection, police reported. Witnesses told police that Foster was speeding and failed to reduce speed before crashing into the back of a 2009 Kia Optima.

The Kia, driven by Valerie Foster, 58, of Burlington, then hit a 2007 Lexus SUV, driven by Tuyen Cam Ngo, 33, of Greensboro.

As the Honda stopped, the vehicle’s engine compartment caught fire.

EMS brought Foster and her passenger to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ngo and her passenger were not injured, police reported.

All three vehicles took heavy damage.

Foster was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

The incident blocked traffic for about 90 minutes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-229-3500.

To anonymously report a tip, call Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.