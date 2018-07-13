Alligator caught on video eating shark off the South Carolina coast

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – An alligator has been caught on video eating a small shark off the coast of South Carolina.

The Island Packet reported that Kristen Poillon captured the video, which shows a 7-foot alligator chomping on the bonnethead shark at Skull Creek.

The alligator was out of its normal habitat and swimming in the saltwater of Skull Creek, a part of the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the paper.

Scientists believe encounters between sharks and alligators are becoming more frequent.

Brian Silliman, a Duke University ecologist, wrote about it in a study on alligators appearing in saltwater.

“It’s the old norm, the way it used to be before we pushed these species onto their last legs in hard-to-reach refuges. Now, they are returning,” he wrote.