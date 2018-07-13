× 3 people arrested after more than $2 million worth of fentanyl seized at North Carolina home

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Three people were arrested after nearly 13 pounds of the deadly opioid fentanyl was seized during a North Carolina raid.

WECT reported that William Roderick McIntire, 50; Charles Alexis Batts, 46, and Wanda Gray Moore, 51, face charges after a warrant was executed Wednesday at a home in Wilmington.

More than $2 million worth of fentanyl was found in the home, along with heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said it may be one of the largest drug seizures in North Carolina.

Deputies searched the home after tips that heroin was being sold there. Several undercover deputies had bought drugs there, according to WECT.

Fentanyl is narcotic that can be deadly in trace amounts. The sheriff said one grain can kill a person.

All three suspects face various drug charges. McIntire was given a $5 million bond, while the other two were given $2 million bonds.