Thomasville woman faces several new charges in crash that left grandson seriously injured

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police added several new felony and misdemeanor charges to a woman involved in a June 27 head-on collision that left a 73-year-old man and her 3-year-old grandson severely injured.

Kelly Michelle Lambert, 37, of Thomasville, who was driving with her grandson in the back seat, was arrested and initially charged with driving while impaired. Her license was also suspended at the time of the crash.

Lambert is now charged with:

two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle.

one count of felony child abuse.

one count of driving while license suspended.

one count of failure to maintain lane of travel.

one count of failure to secure a child passenger under 16 years of age.

Lambert initially received a $5,000 secured bond, which she posted. With her new charges, Lambert’s received a new secured bond of $250,000 and placed in Davidson County Jail.

Around 12:30 p.m. on June 27, Lambert was driving a 2012 Ford Flex SE north on Baptist Children’s Home Road, according to police.

Lambert crossed the double center lines and hit a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup head-on, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Steven Odell Davis, 73, of Archdale, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with severe injuries. Thomasville police said Davis was wearing his seat belt, which prevented further injury.

Lambert’s 3-year-old grandson was also severely injured and taken by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Thomasville police said Lambert was not wearing a seat belt and did not have the child properly restrained in a car seat.

