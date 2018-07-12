Surveillance photos of suspect released after shooting injures 1 at Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving away from a gas station in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the victim was headed north on Randleman Road after leaving the Citgo at 3104 Randleman Road when somebody in another car started shooting.

Police were called to a home shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mystic Drive where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Greensboro police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.