Rockingham County NC Senate candidate back on ballot after successful appeal of residency ruling

RALEIGH, N.C. — Despite a previous ruling by the county board of elections, District 30 will see a Democratic challenger for North Carolina State Senate this November due to a successful appeal Thursday.

Jen Mangrum, who aims to take the seat from Republican State Senator Phil Berger, was previously pulled from the ballot after a citizen challenged her voter registration and candidacy.

Eden resident Billy Franklin Cushman filed the challenge in March against democrat, raising questions as to whether or not she resides at her listed residence on Sherman Drive in Reidsville, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

The newspaper reported that the home where Mangrum claims to live is owned by Jeanine Hodges and has been up for sale since Hodges’ mother died.

In May, the Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines in favor of Cushman, removing Mangrum as the Democratic nominee for a seat representing Rockingham, Caswell and Stokes counties and part of Surry County, according to RockinghamNow.

On Thursday, however, the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement voted 5-4 in Mangrum’s appeal in favor of the candidate.

This means Mangrum will go up against Berger and Libertarian R. Michael Jordan in November.

This decision may be appealed.