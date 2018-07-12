× Reidsville man accused of following girls to elementary school playground, exposing himself

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing charges after he alleged followed two girls to a playground and exposed himself Wednesday, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Thearon Junior Hairston, 36, of Reidsville, is charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure and two counts of stalking.

Two juvenile females told Reidsville police they walked to Sparks #1 on Scales Street where Hairston was standing outside and began talking to them.

The victims said they walked away, but Hairston followed them to the playground of Lawsonville Elementary School, where Hairston exposed himself.

The victims said they left in search for help and were able to contact Reidsville police.

Hairston was arrested and given a $20,000 secured bond.