New details emerge in Lexington plane crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. –- A new report details how a small plane crashed in Lexington on June 25.

At about 11:45 a.m., a Boeing B75N1 Stearman, N52584, nosed over during landing at Davidson County Airport after a personal flight, according to the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report.

The pilot took only minor injuries and passenger was not injured. The plane’s right wing, rudder and vertical stabilizer, however, took substantial damage.

The pilot told authorities that, during the second landing of the flight, after the tail wheel touched down, the plan began drifting to the right.

As the plan approached the runway’s right edge, he applied the brakes causing the plane to nose over on the runway.

The report quotes a witness who was at the airport who heard “a faint sound of screeching tires.” Looking up, the witness saw the plane “pitch nose forward” and nose over.

Authorities were called to the Davidson County Airport during the incident.

The airplane is registered to someone in Salisbury.