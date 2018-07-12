Name of future High Point baseball team announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The future High Point baseball team officially has a name.

The Rockers was selected as the name of the team at a team name reveal party on Thursday evening at the BB&T Point construction site.

The potential names had been narrowed to a field of three -- the Dragon Claws, Rockers and Splinters.

Other names already out of the running included the Chairmen, Hush Puppies, Iron Dragons, Iron Eagles, Pioneers, RockerSox and Tri-Stars.

The Rockers will begin play in the Atlantic League i n 2019 at BB&T Point.

