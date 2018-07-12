× Man sent to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One man was sent to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Chapel Hill.

According to a news release, the shooting took place at 10:55 p.m. at the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigation and believe this shooting to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Police are unable to provide further edtails at this time and will be released as it becomes available.

Chapel Hill police asks anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 911.