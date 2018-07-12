× Man arrested more than two weeks after fatal Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a Winston-Salem crash that killed one and injured three more than two weeks earlier.

Justin Jones, 29, of Winston-Salem was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury, according to a news release. His bond is set at $50,000. He was also served an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a previous charge, adding $1,000 to his bond.

Around 11 p.m. on June 24, police responded to the report of a wreck in the 4400 Block of Country Club Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Jones, driving a Chevrolet, was heading southwest on Country Club Road. The only passenger in this vehicle was Latrice Jowers, 29, of Winston-Salem.

A Honda CRV driven by Linda Morrison, 69, of Winston-Salem, was heading northeast on Country Club Road.

The cars collided after he Chevrolet crossed over into the oncoming traffic fn the northeastbound lane and into the path of the Honda.

As a result of this collision, a second collision occurred.

A Ford Mustang, driven by Jeffrey Konczal, 63, of Winston-Salem was traveling southwest on Country Club Road. Following the initial collision, Konczal pulled over to render aid.

As Konczal opened the door, a moped, also heading southwest on Country Club Road, collided with the door. The moped was driven by James Defreitas, 62, of Winston-Salem.

Jowers died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

Jones was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Morrison and Defreitas were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Konczal was not injured.

The 4400-4500 block of Country Club Road was closed for approximately six hours.