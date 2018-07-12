× Man allegedly attacked wife with chainsaw in front of children

WHITTIER, Calif. — Police are hunting for a man accused of attacking his wife with a chainsaw Wednesday, according to a Whittier Police Department announcement.

Police responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of domestic violence incident turned attempted murder.

At the home, police found an adult woman with traumatic physical injuries, which authorities believe were caused by a chainsaw. The chainsaw has been found.

Officials transported the woman to a local trauma center, but have not publicly stated her current condition.

Police consider the suspect, Alejandro Alvarez, 32, of Whittier, to be armed and dangerous.

According to KTLA, police said Alvarez drove away in his own SUV before crashing and stealing another vehicle.

Police believe is driving a stolen blue/tan 2004 Mercury Mountaineer SUV.

Neighbords reported that the couple lived in the area for about five yers and have three young children, according to KTLA.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 562-567-9299.